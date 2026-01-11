Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Edwards has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to right foot injury maintenance, though he has yet to miss a game this month. Over five appearances in January, the superstar guard has averaged 28.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in 33.8 minutes per game.
