Edwards (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Edwards has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to right foot injury maintenance, though he has yet to miss a game this month. Over five appearances in January, the superstar guard has averaged 28.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in 33.8 minutes per game.