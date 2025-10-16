Edwards (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards will return to game action after sitting out Monday's exhibition game win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. The star guard is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.3 minutes per contest in 79 regular-season games.