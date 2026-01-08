default-cbs-image
Edwards (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Edwards was added to the injury report due to right foot injury management, but the team has since given him clearance to take the court Thursday. He's been playing at a high level of late, averaging 31.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in his last seven appearances.

