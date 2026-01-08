Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Edwards was added to the injury report due to right foot injury management, but the team has since given him clearance to take the court Thursday. He's been playing at a high level of late, averaging 31.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Uncertain to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Well-rounded performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Racks up 35 points in blowout•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drains 33 points vs. Miami•