Edwards (hip) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Edwards' hip has been giving him all sorts of issues, sidelining him for three of Minnesota's past five games. Presumably, the Timberwolves will watch his minutes relatively closely Thursday evening. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is likely to lose some fantasy appeal with Edwards back in action.
