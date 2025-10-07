default-cbs-image
Edwards (rest) will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards sat out Saturday's preseason-opening victory over the Nuggets, though he'll suit up against Indiana. The superstar shooting guard will likely see limited minutes in his first preseason action, which could open up playing time for Jaylen Clark and Johnny Juzang.

