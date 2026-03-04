Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to right foot injury maintenance, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up for a 15th straight game. Over five outings since the All-Star break, the superstar guard has averaged 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 21 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Hits for 31 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in game-high 34 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Gets numbers despite loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 40 points in win•