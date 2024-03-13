Edwards (shoulder) will play Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Coach Chris Finch didn't even mention Edwards initially when asked about Minnesota's injuries, suggesting that the wing is dealing with some minor pain. In addition to Edwards, Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and Rudy Gobert (hamstring) are also good to go.
