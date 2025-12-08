Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go vs. Suns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Edwards drew a questionable tag due to an illness, but the superstar guard is playing through the ailment Monday. As long as he's feeling well enough, Edwards should take on a normal workload. Across his last eight outings, Edwards has averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 38.7 minutes per game.
