Edwards (hip) will suit up for Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.
Edwards has been dealing with discomfort in his left hip over the last week or two but has managed to take the floor for every game this season. With Rudy Gobert (groin) sidelined, Edwards could be in line for more usage Wednesday night.
