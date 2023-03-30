Edwards (calf/illness) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Edwards gave fantasy managers a scare after being downgraded to questionable a couple of hours prior to tipoff with an illness but ended up clearing the injury report. He has been in a bit of a rut as of late, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 36.7 minutes per game in his last two appearances.