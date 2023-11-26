Edwards (back) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report due to back spasms but will ultimately play through the issue. Edwards has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off back-to-back performances with at least 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
