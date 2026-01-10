Edwards (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Edwards has been listed on the injury report as of late due to right foot injury maintenance. He's been cleared to play Saturday, but it's possible that the sixth-year pro is held out of the second leg of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set Sunday against the Spurs. Edwards has averaged 30.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, connecting on 51.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span.