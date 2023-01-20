Edwards (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Edwards has been dealing with soreness in his left hip over the past couple of weeks but has been able to play through the issue for the entire period. He will likely do the same again Saturday and aim to build off his 23-point and seven-assist outing against Toronto on Thursday.
