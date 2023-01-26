Edwards registered 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 win over the Pelicans.

Edwards poured in a game-high 37 points and also made an impact on the glass and by distributing the basketball. He's been on a tear of late, putting up 30-plus points in three straight contests.