Edwards tweaked his left ankle and went to the locker room during the second half of Friday's game against the Lakers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards appeared to have suffered an ankle injury and went straight to the locker room to get it checked out. If he doesn't return Friday, it'd be a massive blow for the Timberwolves. It'd also translate to more minutes for players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo.