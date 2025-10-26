Edwards went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Pacers for unclear reasons, Jack Borman of CanisHoopus reports.

Edwards left the game early in the first quarter for the locker room, but no update has been given to this point as to what he is dealing with. It should be mentioned that Edwards had been dealing with back soreness ahead of the season opener, but did not carry an injury designation into the subsequent two games, including Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland could see extra run.