Edwards heads to the locker room after getting elbowed in the face while trying to intercept a pass intended for Kevin Durant, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Edwards logged nine minutes on the floor before suffering the injury. The superstar guard had racked up three points and two assists before heading to the locker room.
