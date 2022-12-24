Edwards registered 30 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.
Edwards' 25 shot attempts in Friday's contest matched a season high, allowing him to reach the 30-point mark for just the sixth time in 2022-23. Edwards added decent stats across the board, but it wasn't enough to keep the game within reach. However, Edwards has been on fire recently from a fantasy perspective, averaging 29.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.3 assists over the last four games. He's a must-start in all formats, providing top 30 per-game value.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Charts course to victory Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Turns in 19 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Posts strong overall line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Upward trend continues Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Notches season-high six steals•