Edwards registered 30 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.

Edwards' 25 shot attempts in Friday's contest matched a season high, allowing him to reach the 30-point mark for just the sixth time in 2022-23. Edwards added decent stats across the board, but it wasn't enough to keep the game within reach. However, Edwards has been on fire recently from a fantasy perspective, averaging 29.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.3 assists over the last four games. He's a must-start in all formats, providing top 30 per-game value.