Edwards closed with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Edwards was hounded by Luguentz Dort throughout Saturday's contest, although there was a concerted team effort by Oklahoma City to keep the ball out of Edwards' hands. He still delivered multiple acrobatic finishes and had an opportunity to tie the game with three free throws in the final minute, however he uncharacteristically missed the first two attempts. Opposing defenses have affected Edward's rhythm of late, as Saturday marked his third occasion with 10 or less shots this season, each of which have come in Minnesota's past seven games.