Edwards registered 42 points (17-22 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 19-year-old contributed across the board Wednesday while matching his season high with 42 points on a season-high 17 made field goals. Edwards is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 66 games. The rookie out of Georgia will look to keep it going Friday on the road against the Heat.