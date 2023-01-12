Edwards provided 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 loss to Detroit.

The third-year guard continues to impress. Edwards has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the last 13 games, averaging 26.2 points, 6.5 boards, 5.1 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch and emerging as Minnesota's go-to option on offense while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains sidelined. With Towns still lacking a clear return date, expect Edwards to keep filling up the bucket.