Edwards registered 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 victory over the Mavericks.

After missing Monday's game against the Warriors due to a sore foot, Edwards returned to action and scored at least 20 points in his 19th straight appearance, dating back to Dec. 8. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old superstar is averaging 30.8 points, 5.7 boards, 3.6 threes, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.