Edwards registered 31 points (13-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to Atlanta.

The 22-year-old's team-best scoring effort was overshadowed by a 41-point eruption from Dejounte Murray as Minnesota failed to hold a 19-point halftime lead. Edwards has been locked in from three-point range in the early going, draining 12 of 20 attempts (60 percent) through three contests to fuel his 25.3 points per game.