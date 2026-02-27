Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Hits for 31 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards closed with 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 win over the Clippers.
Edwards returned to the Intuit Dome after winning the MVP prize for the All-Star game in the arena earlier in the month and produced the team's highest scoring total. He was responsible for 31 of the team's 94 points in a slow-paced matchup, and he got there via 24 shot attempts. He didn't get much support from his teammates, as the rest of the starting lineup managed only 37 points.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in game-high 34 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Gets numbers despite loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 40 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Named All-Star Game MVP•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Subpar scoring night in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Wednesday•