Edwards chipped in 43 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.

Edwards turned in a majestic number despite another late collapse for the Timberwolves. All of Miinesita's standouts are playing well, but the team's inability to close out games is emerging as a pressing problem. Although Edwards missed four games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, he's averaged 28.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals over the 10 games since returning to action.