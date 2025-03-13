Edwards finished Wednesday's 115-95 victory over Denver with a team-high 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

While his shot volume has dropped a bit since Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup, Edwards remains the linchpin of the Minnesota offense. He's drained multiple three-pointers in all six of his March appearances, averaging 26.3 points, 5.5 boards, 4.8 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.0 steals over that span while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.