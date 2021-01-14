Edwards has scored just two combined points over his last two games and is averaging just 17.5 minutes per contest in that stretch.

It's a small sample size, but Edwards is clearly trending in the wrong direction of late. Over his last five games, the highly-touted rookie is averaging 11.2 points but also shooting 32.3 percent from the field and just 20 percent from three-point range. Edwards has enough talent to eventually adjust, but there's no question he's hit a wall of late after averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field across his first five conetsts.