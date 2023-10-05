Coach Chris Finch said Thursday that he hopes Edwards (ankle) will be able to play in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Edwards sustained a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's practice session. Although he was able to finish practice, he was held out of Thursday's preseason opener after the issue tightened up. However, the injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, and it's possible he returns after missing just one game. Regardless of Saturday's status, it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his regular-season availability.
