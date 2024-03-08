Edwards is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness.
Edwards tweaked his ankle in Thursday's contest but was able to finish the game en route to a dominant 44-point outing, including a game-winning block. If the star guard is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely replace him in the starting five.
