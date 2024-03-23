Edwards (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Warriors.
Despite dealing with a dislocated left middle finger, Edwards hasn't missed a game since Dec. 11. If the star guard is ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely replace him in the starting five.
