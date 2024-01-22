Edwards is questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to an illness.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, shortly after the Timberwolves ruled Mike Conley out for rest. If Edwards can't shake his illness, Minnesota will need guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin to step up. Troy Brown could be an option as well.
