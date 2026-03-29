Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Edwards has missed Minnesota's last six games due to a right knee issue, though there's a chance the superstar will return in Dallas. If the 24-year-old guard is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for Mike Conley, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark.
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