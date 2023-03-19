Edwards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks.

Edwards missed Saturday's loss to the Raptors due to the sprained right ankle, which resulted in Taurean Prince getting a spot start and Jaden McDaniels taking on a more proactive role on offense. Edwards will test his ankle at shootaround, but don't be surprised if he winds up being a game-time call ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.