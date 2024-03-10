Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with left ankle soreness.
This is the same issue that has lingered for a few days. However, Edwards was able to play an average of 40.5 minutes in his last two appearances, so Minnesota clearly isn't too worried about it.
