Edwards (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Edwards was held out of Friday's win over the Warriors due to right foot soreness and is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest. If the superstar remains sidelined, Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased playing time. Over his last five appearances, Edwards has averaged 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across 37.8 minutes per tilt.