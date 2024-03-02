Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Clippers due to left ankle soreness.
Edwards left Friday's game early for the birth of his child, but he's still dealing with some lingering ankle soreness. He's looked really strong in recent games, however, so he may be closer to the probable side.
