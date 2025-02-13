Edwards is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to right hip soreness.
Edwards is in danger of missing his second out of Minnesota's last four outings due to a lingering hip issue. If the star guard is unable to suit up against Oklahoma City, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should receive an increased role.
