Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (injury maintenance) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Edwards was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually an ominous sign. This questionable tag is related to Edwards' recent right foot issue, and it sounds like the Timberwolves are considering a maintenance day. If that happens, guys like Bones Hyland, Mike Conley and Jaylen Clark could be more involved for Minnesota.
