Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Following a four-game absence due to a strained right hamstring, Edwards has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's contest. He also participated in Tuesday's practice, which bodes well for his potential availability. If the superstar guard returns against New York, Rob Dillingham, Mike Conley and Jaylen Clark are candidates to see a dip in minutes.
