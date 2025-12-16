Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Edwards has missed the past two games for Minnesota, but the superstar wing remains day-to-day. If he's unable to return to the lineup, Bones Hyland could continue to see increased run with Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark possibly getting more run.
