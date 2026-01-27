Edwards (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Edwards is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to right foot injury maintenance. If the superstar isn't cleared to play in the front end of this back-to-back set, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland would be candidates for increased minutes. Over 10 appearances this month, Edwards has averaged 31.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 three-pointers and 3.7 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from deep in 35.5 minutes per contest.