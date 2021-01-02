Edwards registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Wizards.

Edwards paced the Timberwolves in minutes despite coming off the bench and ended as the team's second-highest scorer, tied with Naz Reid and only behind Malik Beasley, who chipped in with 21 points. Edwards is yet to start a game but has scored in double digits every time while reaching the 15-point mark four times, so it's clear he will have value in most leagues as long as he keeps scoring as he has done it so far.