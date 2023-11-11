Edwards finished with 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-110 victory over the Spurs.
Edwards has failed to reach the 20-point plateau just once this season and remains one of the best scoring guards in the league regardless of who's defending him. He's more than just a scorer, however, and he provides decent numbers in other categories to strengthen his upside considerably. Through eight games, Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Shines again as top scorer•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Shines in all-around showing•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Shines with 31-point output•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes for 24 points against DEN•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Hits for 31 in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 19 with seven assists•