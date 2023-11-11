Watch Now:

Edwards finished with 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-110 victory over the Spurs.

Edwards has failed to reach the 20-point plateau just once this season and remains one of the best scoring guards in the league regardless of who's defending him. He's more than just a scorer, however, and he provides decent numbers in other categories to strengthen his upside considerably. Through eight games, Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

