Edwards logged 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Edwards posted another strong scoring night and has now reached the 20-point threshold in six straight games. He's also managed to contribute across the board over this stretch by averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.