Edwards scored 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt) with three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.

He had a strong game on defense in the first half and led the second unit playing point guard for much of the second half and overtime. Edwards was particularly impressive on one defensive possession where he was isolated against Luka Doncic and limited him to a missed shot. Edwards looked for his own shot as the point guard and hit several three-pointers. After a lackluster preseason debut, Edwards looked more like the No. 1 overall draft pick Wednesday. It's not clear how much playing time or responsibility he'll get right away this season, but he could quickly command a larger role if he plays like he did against Dallas.