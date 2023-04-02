Edwards (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Edwards has been battling an illness over the last few days, but has managed to play through the sickness and will do so again Sunday. The All-Star two-guard should have no problems carving up a depleted Trail Blazers team, though he could get yanked sooner than normal if the game blows out.
