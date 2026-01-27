Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Edwards was an extremely late addition to the injury report and may miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right foot injury maintenance. The superstar will likely be a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Bones Hyland and Mike Conley would be candidates for increased minutes.
