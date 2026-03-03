Edwards is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot injury maintenance.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday and may get the night off after appearing in 14 straight games. Over that stretch, the superstar has averaged 28.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes per game. If he's ultimately ruled out for Tuesday's contest, Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu would be candidates for increased roles, while Terrence Shannon could enter the rotation.