Edwards is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards due to an illness.
Edwards is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Saturday due to an illness. If Edwards is unable to suit up against Washington, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Tallies season-high 11 assists•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ties career-high four blocks•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Nears double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stuffs stat sheet in win•