Edwards was not present for lineup confirmations and will come off the bench Monday against Portland, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards often finishes his warm-up routine in the final moments of pregame near the team's locker room, and he did not take the court in time to be active in Minnesota starting lineup Monday -- with the Timberwolves receiving a delay of game infraction as well. Edwards is expected to sub in at the first stoppage of play.